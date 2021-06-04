William Blair Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.74 on Thursday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.