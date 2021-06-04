Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $39,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $223.13. 7,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

