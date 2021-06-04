Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.76. 120,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,497. The firm has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

