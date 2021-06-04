Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 100,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ITM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,741. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

