Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,041 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,695,000 after purchasing an additional 89,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,545,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 560,166 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

