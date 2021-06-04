Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 226,543 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

