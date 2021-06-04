Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Down to $6.76

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.36. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 40,780 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $817.60 million, a P/E ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

