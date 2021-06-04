Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $98.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HES. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,921 shares of company stock worth $68,085,175. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Hess by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Hess by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hess by 62.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

