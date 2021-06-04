Wealthlocks Market Cap Reaches $39,640.25 (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Wealthlocks has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wealthlocks has a total market cap of $39,640.25 and $654.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wealthlocks coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00313026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00247995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.01182343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.98 or 1.00149423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

