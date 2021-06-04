Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDH. CLSA began coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:WDH opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

