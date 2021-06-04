Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $33.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.87 billion to $36.98 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $133.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $142.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $148.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 118,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.98. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

