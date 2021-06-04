Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,683 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.66. 142,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,482. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $252.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

