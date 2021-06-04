Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,217 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.04. 2,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.08 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.