Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

ACN traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,628. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.35. The company has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

