Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $103.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

