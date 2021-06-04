Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $74.13 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $74,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.24. 11,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,288. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.