Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Up 0.1%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.68. 20,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 88,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

