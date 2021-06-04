VouchForMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $239,386.24 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $239,386.24 and approximately $612.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00078003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00996553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.80 or 0.09803041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00051747 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

