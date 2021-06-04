Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 352 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $35,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $506.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,913 shares of company stock worth $18,251,648. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

