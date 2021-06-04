Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,039 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $27,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

