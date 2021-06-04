Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $31.95 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $635.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $274.51 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

