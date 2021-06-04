Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15. Vonage has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

