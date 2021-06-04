Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 940.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vodafone Group worth $54,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.