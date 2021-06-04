Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

