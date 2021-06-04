Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) PT Raised to C$4.25

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:VHI opened at C$3.71 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of C$133.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vitalhub will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

