Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 10,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of -1.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

