Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 25.2% in May

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 543,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the April 29th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

