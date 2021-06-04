Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of VMEO opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.