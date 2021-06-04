Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.