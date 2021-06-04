Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.85. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

