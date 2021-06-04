ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report $14.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.08 million to $16.40 million. ViewRay posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $70.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.89 million to $75.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.05 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $137.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,243. The stock has a market cap of $988.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its position in ViewRay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

