Vidya Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $853,207.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Vidya has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $853,207.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00081942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.01012000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.45 or 0.09329059 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,231,184 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.