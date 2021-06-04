Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exagen were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XGN. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XGN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

XGN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

