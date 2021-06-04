Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $92.43 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

