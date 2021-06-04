Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $298.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.45. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $197.26 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

