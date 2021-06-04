Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

ALV opened at $108.14 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

