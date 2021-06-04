Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $596.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.