Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 2,235.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336,766 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CHS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $661.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

