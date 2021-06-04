Viberate Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Viberate has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00078766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01008358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.16 or 0.09863623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052505 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

