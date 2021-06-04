Viacoin (VIA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $201,294.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $201,294.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00479337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,323 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

