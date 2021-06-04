Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.