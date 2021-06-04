Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,095 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.