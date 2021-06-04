Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

