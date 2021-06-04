Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 803 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,006,000 after purchasing an additional 934,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 442,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,965,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $108.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.