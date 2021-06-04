Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,088 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.80 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

