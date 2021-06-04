Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 58,750 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 120,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.