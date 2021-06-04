Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $566.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $580.92. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.24 and a twelve month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.