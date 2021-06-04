Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 27,313 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 233,299 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $2,372,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.94 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.