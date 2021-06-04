Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,854,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,221 shares of company stock worth $129,257,740 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

