Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $250.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.